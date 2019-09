Madison police are searching for a man who robbed Associated Bank on Madison's East Side Friday morning.

The robbery happened just after 10 in the morning at 4402 East Towne Boulevard.

The bank teller told police that the robber did not display a weapon, but kept a hand in his pocket making it look like he was armed. He then ran away with the cash.

The suspect is described as an African American man in his 30's, wearing a black hoodie over a baseball cap.