Police search for burglar who stole phones, wallets and an SUV overnight

Madison police are looking for the person who broke into a home on Madison's southwest side Wednesday morning through an open garage door.

Police said it happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on South Hill Drive. Officers found an abandoned Lexus SUV in the middle of traffic lanes on Whitney Way and Mineral Point Road.

Officers ran plates on the SUV and determined that the owner lived nearby. The investigation showed the burglar unlocked the door between the garage and the home after getting into the garage through the open door.

The intruder took cell phones, wallets and the key fob to the SUV from the kitchen, according to officials. The suspect hit and damaged the garage door frame and the car's front bumper while pulling out of the garage.

Police do not know why the burglar abandoned the SUV a short time later. They are using city surveillance cameras as part of the investigation.