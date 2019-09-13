Police search for hit-and-run driver after two people injured in crash

Two people are in the hospital after a speeding van rear-ended the SUV they were riding in Madison on Thursday.

Madison police say it happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 6400 block of Schroeder Road.

The victim driver was slowing down to allow a pedestrian to cross the street, when the van crashed into the SUV.

A witness says the van might have been going 60 mph at the moment of impact.

Police say the impact pushed the SUV into a tree.

The hit-and-run driver drove from the scene. Officers later found the damaged van, with airbag deployed, on Winston Court.

Investigating officers have a good lead on a potential suspect, police say.

