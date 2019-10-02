VIDEO: Police search for man who broke into apartment, stole bike, other items

Police are searching for a man who broke into a Madison apartment and stole a bike and other items.

Madison police are searching for this man, wanted for burglary.

Madison police say the Burglary Crimes Unit is investigated after the man broke into the Ovation apartment building at 309 W. Johnson St. and stole the bike and other possessions, on Sept. 26 around 6 p.m.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014.

