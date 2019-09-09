Police search for man who robbed east-side gas station Friday night

Madison police are looking for a man who robbed a Shell gas station on Madison's east side Friday.

Police said the masked man did not show a weapon at the gas station on Annamark Drive, but he was covering his face. He demanded money from the clerk around 9:17 p.m.

The clerk gave him cash, and a witness saw the robber getting into an older Buick.

The victim said he had a Hispanic accent and was around five feet tall. He wore a gray sweatshirt, a black "beanie" hat, sun glasses, and had a dark scarf or some other fabric around his face.