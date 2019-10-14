Police search for man who robbed ice cream shop on East Washington

Madison police said a man robbed an ice cream shop on East Washington Avenue Friday night.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was working at La Michoacana Homemade Ice Cream around 5:30 p.m. when a man wearing a stocking cap, with a scarf or fabric covering his face, came in and yelled at her to give him money.

The man yelled, "Give me the money! Give me the money! Give it now!", police said.

The victim gave him cash and he fled on foot. Officers tried to use a K9 to find the suspect, but they were not able to locate him.