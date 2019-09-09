UPDATE: Missing woman found safe in Janesville



UPDATE from Janesville Police:

Kaitlyn Spott has been located safe.

Police provided no other details.

Original Story:

Police are searching for a missing woman who may have last been in Janesville.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were contacted by 20-year-old Kaitlyn Spott's father on Sunday. He said Kaitlyn is from Milwaukee, but told them she had been in Janesville visiting a friend. He became concerned when he wasn't able to reach Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn was last seen wearing black leggings, a black sleeveless shirt, and had on a distinctive blue topaz necklace, seen in one of the photos above. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and around 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information on the location of Kaitlyn Spott you can call the Rock County Communications non-emergency number at (608)757-2244, Crimestoppers (608)756-3636, or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 App on your smartphone.