Police search for suspect in fatal Christmas Eve hit-and-run

Milwaukee police are searching for a man now charged in a fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.

Forty-four-year-old Manuel Salazar-Gutierrez of La Crosse faces charges of second-degree reckless homicide and hit-and-run resulting in death.

Salazar-Gutierrez is accused in the death of 36-year-old Jamie Hanson. She was killed when a vehicle veered off the road and hit her as she walked her two dogs in Bay View around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Hanson was a well-known bartender at the downtown Milwaukee Brat House. A warrant is out for the arrest of Salazar-Gutierrez.