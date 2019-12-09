Police search for suspect who robbed Fitchburg bank

Police are searching for suspects after an Associated Bank was robbed in Fitchburg Monday afternoon.

Police say officers were called the bank in the 3000 block of Fish Hatchery Road just before 4 p.m. They soon learned that one man had entered the bank, demanded money and then left.

Tellers say he used an implied threat to get them to hand over the cash.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5’5’’, a dark-colored beard and wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants or jeans and black shoes.

If you know anything about this incident you are asked to contact Fitchburg police at (608) 270-4300.

