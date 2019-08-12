Police search for suspects after a delivery driver was robbed on Madison's south side

Police are searching for suspects after a delivery driver was robbed on Madison’s south side Monday evening.

Madison police say the 21-year-old driver delivered a food order in the area of Cyprus Way around 5:48 p.m.

He later saw a woman who looked as if she needed help. She asked him if she could get a ride to the Belt Street Area. When they arrived there, she asked to instead be taken to the 2400 block of South Park Street.

But when they arrived there, the woman demanded he give over all his money and then threatened him.

The driver complied, and the woman exited the vehicle and walked off.

The suspect is described as a thin, adult female 30 to 40 years of age.

