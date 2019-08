Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed at James Madison Park Thursday.

Madison police say it happened around 5 p.m. in the area of the 500 block of East Gorham Street.

The 44-year-old victim received a non-life-threatening stab wound after he was involved in a fight with someone he knew. The victim was brought to a local hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a black hat and black pants.