Police search for teens who broke into apartment, stole laptop, car

Police are working to identify of group of teens who broke into a Madison apartment and stole a backpack and a car parked outside.

Surveillance video captured the teens breaking into the unlocked student apartment in the 200 block of Langdon Street just before 11 p.m. last Friday.

Police say the backpack contained a laptop and a key to a Volkswagen Passat. The car was parked outside, and also stolen.

A witness says a younger teen was driving the stolen car.

Police say only one of the teen suspects may have been captured on camera.

The car was recovered in the Town of Madison last Sunday, police say.