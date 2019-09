Police are searching for a theft after someone snuck into a Madison gas station and stole cash from the register Thursday afternoon.

A clerk who works there says he was stocking shelves just after 4 p.m. when he noticed a man enter the station, go behind the counter and then take off.

When the employee investigated he found that a cash box was now missing.

The victim said the thief was about 6'4", wearing a dark hoodie and had something covering his nose and mouth.