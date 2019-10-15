Police search for two masked men after attack in Clinton home

Police are looking for two masked men they say broke into a home and attacked someone inside.

Officers in the Village of Clinton say an 18-year-old man was stabbed several times and hit in the head with a gun.

Police say they were called to the scene Monday night at 727 Milwaukee Street, but the men had run off before they arrived.

The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Clinton Police Department at 608-676-5140.