Police search for woman who allegedly stole money out of a purse at Baraboo Walmart

A woman claims someone stole money out of her purse at the Baraboo Walmart while she was trying to buy a Christmas gift for her daughter who has cancer.

Baraboo police confirmed they are investigating theft that occurred there on Dec. 23. Police said they are still looking for the woman and posted several photos to their Facebook page.

The victim in the incident, who did not want to be identified, told NBC15 she turned from her purse sitting on a counter to ask a Walmart employee a question. Police said video surveillance captured a woman looking through the purse and taking money.

The victim said $120 was taken, which was the money she had brought to purchase the gift.

The police department posted several pictures of the suspect on its Facebook page. If you recognize the woman, police ask you contact Officer Voltz at 608-355-7368 or at 1-888-TIP-SAUK.

