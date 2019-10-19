Police searching for Monona Bank robbery suspect

A man is suspected of robbing Monona Bank on the east side of Madison Saturday morning.

A man in his late 20's entered the bank at 1965 Atwood Avenue shortly after it opened and handed the teller a note instructing him to turn over all the money at 9:09 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

After receiving some money, the suspect fled on foot. A K9 was unsuccessful in finding the suspect.

The man is described to be in his late 20's. 5 feet and 10 inches with a thin build. He has a dark complexion, with a facial scar on his left side. He was wearing a red baseball cap, black jacket, drab-colored gloves, black track suit pants with a stripe down the sides and tan Nike shoes, according to the department.