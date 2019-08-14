Madison police searching for burglar who entered unlocked home in Ridgewood neighborhood

A burglar entered an unlocked home on Madison's East Side early Wednesday morning while a family was sleeping, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police were called to the home on Summer Ridge Drive at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, car keys, a wallet, and a laptop were taken from the home. A Lexus RX350 was stolen from the driveway.

According to Joel DeSpain, Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer, the victims said they don't normally lock the doors. They called police around 2:15 a.m. after hearing a car door close and realizing they had been burglarized.