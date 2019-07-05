Police searching for man who fired gunshots during a chase with officers in Janesville

Police are searching for a man who started firing gunshots during a chase with officers on Thursday.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance that stemmed from a parking dispute on South Academy Street.

Police decided to arrest the suspect there, identified as Antonio Sims, but as soon as an officer told him he was under arrest, Sims started running. During the chase, officers said Sim also pulled a gun from his waistband and fired three shots into the air. Police later found the gun and shell casings at the scene.

The Janesville Police Department is still looking for Sims. Anyone with information should contact officers.