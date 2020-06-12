Police searching for man who attacked woman while trying to steal her car

Police are searching for a man who attacked a woman while trying to steal her car on Madison's east side late Thursday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, just before 11 p.m. a woman had just arrived at her home on North Thompson Drive when she was assaulted while walking to her door. The woman said a man punched her several times in the face and body after demanding her car keys.

The suspect then stole her car. Officers said witnesses saw the attack and called 911, NBC15 working to find out details from police on the suspect, as well as the car that was stolen.

The woman shared that the vehicle was a gift from her son for Mother's Day.

If anyone has information on this incident, call Madison Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.