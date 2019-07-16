Missing Madison man returns home safe

UPDATE (6:00 a.m.):

According to the Madison Police Department, Timothy Creedy returned home Tuesday morning. He is no longer missing and is safe.

_____

Police are looking for a missing man last seen on Madison's east side.

According to the Madison Police Department, 40-year-old Timothy Creedy is "missing and endangered." He was last seen Monday around 2:15 p.m. on Madison's east side.

Creedy is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and around 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers said Creedy may be driving a tan 1999 Honda Accord with Wisconsin License Plate 502-WCI.

If you see Creedy or know anything about where he might be, you are encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department.