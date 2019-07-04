Police searching for two men who broke into home, attacked and tried to steal from mother and son

Police are searching for two men who broke into a home early Thursday morning, stealing and attacking the mother and son inside at the time.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to an apartment on Independence Lane at 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said a 60-year-old woman and her 23-year-old son were asleep when they woke up to the sounds of breaking glass.

Officers said two unknown male suspects got inside the home and ordered the mother and son to get on the ground. One of the men then hit the 23-year-old in the head with a pistol.

The two men asked the mother and son where money was in the apartment, but ended up leaving with nothing.

The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Madison Police Department is continuing to investigate this case. They do not have descriptions of the two suspects at this time. Anyone with information should call Madison Area Crimestoppers.