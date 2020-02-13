Police seeking info after 2 toilets placed on Marshfield street, causing crash

The Marshfield Police Department is investigating a bizarre crash involving two toilets.

Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, a woman was driving east on W. McMillian Street near the 2000 block when she hit a toilet. The woman told police she did not see the toilet until it was too late.

Police said the toilets were intentionally placed in the middle of the right and left lanes, because they were upright and undamaged.

The woman’s SUV had disabling damage due to the crash.

If you have any information about this case, call Marshfield Police at 715-384-3113.