Madison Police: Shoe sale turns into armed robbery on city's South Side

Madison police are searching for two teens who are accused of pistol-whipping and robbing another group of teens during attempted shoe sale Thursday night.

According to Madison Police spokesman, Joel DeSpain, a Waunakee teen advertised his sneakers on Snapchat and arranged to meet an unnamed buyer in the 3100 block of Churchill Drive.

DeSpain said the seller brought three of his friends and met the presumed buyers inside his vehicle. The teens told police the suspects then brought out two handguns and demanded the victims turn over “everything." DeSpain said the two gunmen struck three of the victims in the head with their guns before running away with the shoes.

DeSpain also reported that the victims were not “seriously hurt” but that one “was so frightened he fainted while talking to an investigating officer.” Madison Fire Department paramedics took him to a hospital as a precaution.