Police show how Iowa Co. man allegedly shot and killed step-father in day 2 of trial

Monday marks day two in the trial of the Iowa County man accused of shooting and killing his step-father in 2018.

Austin Valdez (in blue shirt) during his trial in Iowa County Court Monday. (Source: WMTV)

This is the second jury trial for Austin Valdez, whose first trial become gridlocked when jurors could not decide whether or not he was guilty of the first-degree homicide charge he faced. Now, prosecutors are charging Valdez with first-degree intentional homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, in March of 2018 then 19-year-old Valdez shot and killed Reeson during a domestic incident, in which he says he was trying to protect his mother from Reeson.

In Iowa County Court on Monday, jurors heard from Valdez for the first time in a recorded video of police interrogating Valdez.

The officers who conducted the interrogation also spoke for the first time, showing jurors how Valdez used the gun to allegedly kill Reeson.

The trial is expected to continue this week and conclude on Friday.

If the jury in this second trial finds Valdez guilty, he could spent up to 60 years behind bars.