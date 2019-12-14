Man arrested after police standoff on Madison's east side

Madison police say Frederick Dale Jackson was arrested after a shots fired incident prompted a several hour standoff on the east side.

Sgt. Galen Wiering said the call came in around 7:40 p.m. Friday night for a shots fired incident.

Police say he went inside his home on Seven Pines Ave., and were trying to contact him for around five hours.

Neighbors were asked to stay inside and part of the neighborhood was blocked off.

Police used megaphones to ask the man to come out of the home or to call 911. He was taken into custody by MPD SWAT personnel.

Police say no injuries have been reported at this time, but the man was transported in an ambulance off the scene. Sgt. Wiering says this was likely for medical clearance.

Police aren't sure why the man fired the gun, but believe it wasn't towards a specific person or target.

The man faces several charges including recklessly endangering safety and a felon in possession of a firearm.