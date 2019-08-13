Police still looking for missing Appleton man

Police say they are still looking for an Appleton man, last heard from on April 1, 2019.

Officials believe 22-year-old Nicholas Hietpas may be in the company of a white German Shepard named Samantha.

Hietpas' black 2012 Ford Fusion was found in the area of Highway 64 and shadow Lake Road in the town of Doty in Oconto County in mid-April.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with green lettering, blue jeans and brown work boots.

If you have any information on Hietpas' whereabouts, please call Investigator Riddle at the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5564.