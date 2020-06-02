Police: WI teen taken into custody after attempting to organize "unlawful assembly and looting"

Richland Center police have taken a 17-year-old into custody after the person attempted to organize "unlawful assembly and looting" over social media.

Richland Center Police Chief Billy Jones said in a press release Tuesday that the social media post was "relatively vague" but potentially serious amid protests, as well as looting and rioting, across the U.S.

The Richland County-based police chief says that while no disturbance ended up occurring, several people did show up to watch the planned event. Those people eventually left without incident. The attempted assembly was supposed to be held outside an area business, Jones says.

Jones also did not add whether the social media post has since been taken down, or how the person attempted to cause unlawful assembly and looting.

Following the attempted assembly, an investigation was launched and officers took the 17-year-old into custody for Unlawful Use of a Computerized Communication Systems, a class B misdemeanor.

Chief Jones continued in his report that the department takes posts such as these seriously amid what he called "heightened tensions" across the country.

Jones says that the teen's social media post used precious resources, including businesses who had to take extra precautions to secure their buildings, as well as taxpayer money to support a presence by the Richland Center Police Department.

The Chief adds that the investigation was only possible because residents called authorities to tell them about the social media post and the attempted assembly.

"The vigilance of these citizens allowed the Police Department to be proactive and prevent a dangerous situation from starting," Chief Jones wrote.