Police therapy dog caught hoarding charity drive toys

A Massachusetts police department has a thief in its midst.

Franklin Police department officers collect toys for children in need during the holiday season. But officers began to notice that some toys had disappeared, according to CNN.

However, the suspect was caught on camera in the act – and it was the department’s own therapy dog, named Ben Franklin.

When Ben was caught carrying a baby doll he tried to outrun officers, but instead he led the officers to his stash of other toys he claimed by his bed, under a desk.

Due to excessive slobber officers were unable to reclaim the toys, according to CNN.

Ben Franklin will not be facing charges – but he has been banned from the toy room.

According to deputy chief James Mill, “He has the run of the station, and it’s amazing he’s like one of those friends who always shows up at a party that everybody loves… So even if you’re having a terrible day, if Ben walks in, seriously it’s like a ray of sunshine.”

