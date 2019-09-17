New scam targeting Venmo users spreading

Venmo is warning users of a new scam that is targeting the mobile payment app.

The scam starts with a text message sent to users, warning them that their Venmo account is going to be charged. It includes a link to a website that asks for the user's login, bankcard number and other personal and financial information in order to prove their identity.

Venmo confirmed this is a scam, and to not enter your information in this way. The scam website is designed like Venmo, but is not from the company.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam and shared their personal information should report it accordingly and contact their bank or credit card lender immediately.