Kaukauna police in Outagamie and Calumet counties have identified the two people found dead in a home early Monday morning.

According to Pollice Chief Jamie Graff, the victims have been identified as two juveniles, William Beyer, 5, and Danielle Beyer, 3.

Police say they were found with intentionally inflicted injuries.

At this time, police haven't made any arrests.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kaukauna police at 920-766-6333.