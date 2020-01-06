Political professor addresses war and draft concerns

As tensions rise in the Middle East and questions are swirling on social media, a UW-Madison political expert said World War III and a draft is highly unlikely in the near future.

The interest in possibility of a draft was so high the Selective Service System, which is a government website where men are required to register for a potential draft, temporarily shut down.

Tensions reaching a boiling point in the wake up of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general that led to fear and uncertainty boiling over on social media with concerns about going to war.

"World War III is not going to happen. Even if the United States and Iran go to war and fight an all-out war for those two countries, it's not going to be a WW3." Andrew Kydd, UW-Madison Political Science Professor said.

Kid explained his understanding of WW3 is a nuclear war between the largest nuclear powers of the world and Iran is not one of them.

"That's the United States and Russia still. Iran doesn't have nuclear weapons and their conventional military isn't that strong either," he said.

He said even a conventional war, which is a war without nuclear forces, would not rise to a level of WW3.

He explains the most likely outcome would be a naval conflict. This would be efforts by the Iranians to try and close an outlet in the Persian Gulf that transports oil to international outlets.

"Make it difficult and expensive to transit oil through those grates by deploying mimes that would blow up ships that run into them," he said.

He added a draft would be highly unlikely as well.

"Trumps very allergic to large scale conflict of that kind so I don't think there's going to be a draft. I don't think people need to worry about that," he said.

Kid said there still could be consequences from the U.S. airstrike.

"This could have major impacts on international oil markets, the stability of the region," he said.

He said one of those impacts could be gas prices here in the United States as the Iranians intervene with oil exports out of the region.

