Politicans ask for more public input time on F-35s process

State Assembly Representative Chris Taylor (D-Madison) is formally writing the Air Force asking them to extend the public input portion of their F-35 process.

On Monday, Taylor was joined with community leaders and activists as they spoke out against the F-35s at a community center near Truax Field. They welcomed Air Force Colonel (Ret.) Rosanne Greco, a 30-year Air Force veteran, to their press event. Greco cautions that Madison needs to review the Environmental Impact Study closely, particularly the after burner percentage quoted.

"We need to know that information," Rep. Taylor said in regards to the after burners.

Greco knows about this process because she lived through it in Burlington, Vermont. She was against the F-35s as a city council representative in Vermont. She says she believes people can trust the Air Force, but need to look deeply into the trust of politicians, and business owners.

"It doesn't make sense that I am even standing here and even have to engage in a conversation about a military base surrounded by those who are most dis-enfranchised and marginalized in a city that says it is grounded in racial disparities," Community Activist, Brandi Grayson of Urban Triage said.

The Air Force will make the final decision on whether to move the F-35 jets to Madison, but do take into consideration the public and city input.

Not everyone is against the F-35's coming to Madison, Zach Brandon, the President of the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce has been vocal about the potential economic impact. He says opponents should consider the impact on Air National Guard families who might have to to leave Madison if the city loses the fighter base at Truax.