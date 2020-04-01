Poll: 86% of Wisconsinites back closures, mass gatherings ban

An overwhelming majority of people in Wisconsin support the Evers Administration’s decision to shut down schools and non-essential businesses as the state battled the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll from Marquette University.

Eighty-six percent of respondents told pollsters those decisions, along with the bans on mass gatherings, were appropriate measures, while just one in 10 voters described the moves as overreactions. Fifty-seven percent of people reported the outbreak has had a big impact on their lives and that number jumps past 80 percent when those who say it has somewhat of an impact are included.

Marquette University pointed out that its survey did make clear the economic impact of the pandemic and of the subsequent restrictions. Nine percent of people with whom they spoke said they had lost a job or been laid off, while more than twice that number (21%) say one of their family members has lost their employment. In addition to those who lost their jobs, 22 percent of respondents said they have had their work hours reduced.

The move towards working from home has taken root in Wisconsin too, the survey found. Just over a quarter of people reported having worked from home since the outbreak. Thirty percent more said a family member has had to start working from their house.

Also, as a federal court begins to weigh whether next week’s spring election and presidential primary should go forth, Wisconsinite appear to be split down the middle on the issue as well. Fifty-one percent think the date should change, while 44 percent said to leave it the same.

Three-quarters of Wisconsinites (76%) said they approved of how Gov. Tony Evers was handling the outbreak, while 17 percent disagreed. Evers’ approval numbers are stronger than President Trump whose approval ratings, which while in the black, were split more evenly – 51 to 46 percent.

The poll was conducted March 24-29, 2020. The sample included 813 registered voters in Wisconsin interviewed by cell phone or landline, with a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points.