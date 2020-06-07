Poll: 80 percent of voters say things are out of control in the U.S., Biden maintains lead over Trump

Eight-in-10 American voters believe that things are out of control in the United States, with majorities still concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, pessimistic about the economy returning to normal before next year and down on President Donald Trump’s ability to unite the nation.

Those are the major findings of a brand-new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll that was conducted May 28 to June 2 – during the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 100,000 and after millions have lost their jobs.

But the survey was conducted before Friday’s surprising jobs report, which found the unemployment rate declining to 13.3 percent and the economy adding 2.5 million jobs in May.

Despite all of that turmoil and instability, the NBC News/WSJ poll also shows that attitudes about Trump and the 2020 election remain locked in place, with the president’s job rating stuck in the mid-40s and with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden maintaining his national lead over Trump.

According to the poll, 80 percent of registered voters say they feel that things are generally out of control in the country, versus 15 percent who believe that things are under control.

That includes 92 percent of Democrats, 78 percent of independents and even 66 percent of Republicans who think things are out of control.

In addition, a combined 63 percent of voters say they’re “very” or “somewhat” worried that they or someone in their immediate family might catch the coronavirus, though that’s down 10 points from April’s poll (with much of the decline coming from Republicans).

Nearly half of voters – 46 percent – describe the current state of the economy as being “poor,” which is the highest percentage on this question since Sept. 2012.

By comparison, 31 percent say it’s “only fair,” 17 percent say it’s “good” and just 5 percent say it’s “excellent.”

And a majority – 54 percent – believes it will take a year or longer for the coronavirus to be contained and for the economy to return to normal.

More voters concerned about George Floyd’s death than the protests afterward

As for the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed in Minneapolis after a police officer put a knee on his throat, voters by more than a 2-to-1 margin say they’re more worried about his death and the actions of police than they are by recent protests that have occasionally turned violent.

Fifty-nine percent of all voters -- including 54 percent of whites, 65 percent of Latinos and 78 percent of African Americans – say they’re more troubled by Floyd’s death and the actions of police.

That’s compared with 27 percent who say they’re more concerned about the protests over Floyd’s death that have occasionally turned violent.

But there is a partisan divide here: 81 percent of Democratic voters and 59 percent of independents say they’re more concerned about Floyd’s death, versus just 29 percent of Republicans who agree.

Floyd’s death comes as the NBC News/WSJ poll shows a majority of voters – 55 percent – who prefer a candidate for president or Congress who looks for compromise and consensus, even if it means less change.

By contrast, 35 percent say they prefer a candidate who favors bigger and bolder changes, even if that means more division for the country.

Trump continues to trail Biden in national matchup

When it comes to the presidential contest in November, Democrat Joe Biden leads President Trump nationally by 7 points among all registered voters, 49 percent to 42 percent – unchanged from April’s poll.

Looking inside the new horserace numbers, Biden’s biggest advantages over Trump are among African Americans (82 percent to 9 percent), Latinos (57 percent to 33 percent), women (56 percent to 35 percent), voters ages 18 to 34 (54 percent to 35 percent), whites with college degrees (52 percent to 39 percent), independents (45 percent to 35 percent) and those ages 65 and older (51 percent to 43 percent).

Trump’s top advantages are with all white voters (49 percent to 43 percent), men (50 percent to 42 percent) and whites without college degrees (55 percent to 37 percent).

Among voters living in the top 2020 battleground states – Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – Biden’s combined lead over Trump is 8 points, 50 percent to 42 percent.

On the issues, Trump leads Biden on which candidate can better get Americans back to work (48 percent pick Trump, while 35 percent prefer Biden), on dealing with the economy overall (48 percent to 37 percent) and on dealing with China (43 percent to 40 percent).

Biden, meanwhile, holds the edge on dealing with the coronavirus (48 percent to 37 percent), on health care (49 percent to 34 percent), on addressing issues of concern to the African-American community (49 percent to 30 percent), on dealing with issues of concern to women (46 percent to 25 percent) and on having the ability to unite the country (51 percent to 26 percent).

Trump’s job rating stands at 45 percent, Democrats hold advantage for Congress

Finally in the new NBC News/WSJ poll, 45 percent of registered voters approve of President Trump’s job (including 31 percent who do so strongly), versus 53 percent who disapprove (and 47 percent who do so strongly).

In April, Trump’s job rating stood at 46 percent approve, 51 percent disapprove.

Also in the new poll, 43 percent of voters approve of the president’s handling of the coronavirus – down 1 point from April.

And Democrats hold an 11-point advantage on congressional preference, with 51 percent of all voters preferring Democrats in control of Congress, compared with 40 percent who want Republicans in charge.

Democrats held a 6-point advantage on this question in January.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted May 28 to June 2 of 1,000 registered voters – more than half of whom were contacted by cell phone – and the overall margin of error in the poll is plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.