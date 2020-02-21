Poll: President Trump beating all Democratic challengers in Wisconsin

A new poll finds President Donald Trump comfortably leading every single potential Democratic challenger. In fact, his closest competitors, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, still trails the President by seven points.

Between the two, slightly more people have made up their minds in the case of a Trump-Sanders showdown, the Quinnipiac University Poll revealed. Half of voters told pollsters, they’d go with incumbent as opposed to 43 percent who say they would support the Democratic front-runner. A race with Biden splits 49 percent to 42 percent.

President Trump also gets 50 percent support from those polled against Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who tallied the least support of all of the candidates in the hypothetical match-ups. However, the 39 percent she gathered also leaves the highest number of voters (11 percent) who said they would pick someone else, wouldn’t vote, or didn’t know.

President Trump scored highest, if only barely, when contrasted against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, gathering 51 percent support. The Massachusetts Senator took a 41 percent share, the same as the final two candidates surveyed. The two one-time mayors, Pete Buttigieg and latecomer Michael Bloomberg both polled identical eight point gaps, 49 percent – 41 percent.

The new poll is Quinnipiac’s first in 2020 that targeted three battleground states. In addition to Wisconsin, the other battleground states surveyed were Pennsylvania and Michigan, bother of which were swept by the Democratic challengers.

Not surprisingly given the other results, President Trump’s highest approval rating – and the only one in which he was in positive territory – among the three states was in Wisconsin. Half of those surveyed approved of the President’s job performance, while 47 percent disapproved. In both, Michigan (43%-54%) and Pennsylvania (44%-52%) the President found himself underwater.

Having been conducted between February 12 and 18, it started the day after the New Hampshire primary and ended a day before Wednesday’s debate.