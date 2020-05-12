Marquette Law poll: Smaller majority backs Wisconsin 'Safer at Home' order

Nearly seven out of 10 Wisconsin residents still support the "Safer at Home" order issued by Gov. Tony Evers in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but that support is down from where it was six weeks ago.

That's what the latest Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday found.

In March, 86 percent of respondents said the order that closed nonessential businesses, shut down schools and encouraged people to stay at home was appropriate.

But in May, 69 percent said the "Safer at Home" order was appropriate.

In March, 71 percent of respondents thought normalcy would return by August, but just 38 percent think that now.

The poll was conducted May 3-7, 2020. The sample included 811 registered voters in Wisconsin, interviewed by cell phone or landline, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

"While concern over the virus and support for policies to reduce the spread of the disease have declined over the last six weeks, Wisconsin voters nonetheless now expect a much longer epidemic before things return to normal," according to the poll.