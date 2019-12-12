Poll shows unchanged views on Trump impeachment in Wisconsin

Wisconsin voters appear to be solidifying in their opinions about whether they think President Donald Trump should be impeached. The latest Marquette University Law School poll released Thursday shows 40% support impeaching and removing Trump from office. That is the same as last month.

52 percent of voters said Trump were opposed to the president being impeached, according to the poll.

The poll’s director, Charles Franklin, said people seem rooted in their views.

“Likewise, people's beliefs about whether what the president did was wrong or not has barely budged and finally beliefs about whether the president asked Ukraine to investigate his rivals or withheld aid barely budged,” Franklin said.

Among Democratic candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden maintained his lead with 23 percent support. He was followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 19 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 16 percent.

President Trump’s approval rating in the latest poll was 47 percent, with 50 percent having an unfavorable opinion.

The poll of 800 registered voters was taken between Dec. 3 and Sunday. It has a 4.2-point margin of error.

