Polling locations ramp up sanitation for in person voting

With the April 7 primary election going on as planned, city and town clerks have placed many precautions to ensure voter safety.

Many polling locations have set up plexiglass, also known as “sneeze guards,” that will sit in between poll workers and voters. There is also hand sanitizer available and cleaning supplies nearby for use in between voters at booths.

Poll workers have been instructed to wear gloves and clean surfaces once every ten minutes at a minimum.

“Any conditions that would be compromised, they would be able to do curbside voting,” Town of Middleton Clerk Barb Roesslein said. “The state has provided us signage that will be posted outside with our number so they can call.”

There will also be masking tape on the floor, 6 feet apart, to tell voters where to stand while waiting in line.