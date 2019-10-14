Pope Francis accidentally tweets support for New Orleans Saints

Pope Francis has more than 18 million followers on Twitter. Early Sunday morning, he let the world know: he's a New Orleans Saints fan.

The Pope tweeted: "Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints⚜️. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession."

By using "#Saints" the fleur de lis symbol and New Orleans Saints logo popped up.

The NFL team took notice and re-tweeted the Pontiff writing: "Couldn't lose after this. #Blessed and highly favored ��⚜️"

The Pope's holy blessing and support worked as the Saints went on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13.6