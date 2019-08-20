Popeyes opens in Appleton; Chick-fil-A coming soon

Northeast Wisconsin will soon be able to weigh in on the chicken sandwich wars of 2019. Popeyes Chicken opened its Appleton restaurant Tuesday.

The new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is located at 2800 W. College Ave.

The new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is located at 2800 W. College Ave.

The store is celebrating its grand opening with some giveaways. SmitCo Eateries, owner of the Appleton store, is giving away three $50 Popeyes gift cards in a Facebook promotion.

Popeyes will have some competition when Chick-fil-A opens Aug. 29 in Grand Chute. Chick-fil-A is located at 3775 W. College Ave., just east of I-41.

The Chick-fil-A grand opening celebration will include a "First 100 12-Hour Campout"-- where a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals will be awarded to the first 100 participants in line.

Campout customers will have to get in line by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The restaurants are currently in a social media battle over who has the best chicken sandwich.

Popeyes opened a Manitowoc restaurant earlier this year. It's located at 3900 Calumet Ave.

