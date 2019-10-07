Popular business in Portage burglarized, ransacked overnight

A popular small business in Portage was burglarized and ransacked overnight. Craig’s Popcorn Corner at 206 West Wisconsin Street was broken into and robbed sometime between midnight at 3 a.m., according the Amyjane Craig, the daughter of the owner of the business.

Craig told NBC15 news that the thieves used a wrench to smash the drive-thru window. She says the thieves stole two cash registers with $7 in pennies inside. The thieves also stole about $600 in petty cash along with the employee’s tip jar that had about $50 inside.

“We feel violated,” Craig said. “We, as a community have wonderful, wonderful customers. Never in our wildest dreams did we think that someone could violate us like this,”

Craig says her family has owned the building for the past 50 years. They’ve been Craig’s Popcorn Corner since 2002. Craig says the business is closed Monday and isn’t sure when they will re-open.

The business does not have surveillance cameras. If you know anything about this crime, call the Portage Police Department at (608) 742-2174

