Popular sandwich stand highlights tradition at Rock Co. 4-H Fair

On Tuesday, the 90th annual Rock Co. 4-H fair kicked off in Janesville. The event has drawn thousands from the agricultural community and more every summer for decades.

There are many traditions and events unique to the fair every year. One notable food stand, the Pork Place, has developed very loyal customers over the past decade.

Dave Wheeler, who owns the Pork Place with his wife, has served up pulled pork and pork chops for 14 years.

"I've been involved with 4-H since I was nine years old, and it is the only way I can stay connected,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said all of his kids were in 4-H as well, and he and his wife do not miss a fair. Fair-goers, such as Eric Peterson, said they have gotten a sandwich from the Pork Place every year since it opened.

“"You know if it's not a chocolate malt, or a gyro sandwich, it's a pork chop barbecue sandwich,” he said.

Randy Thompson, the fair board president, said the Pork Place highlights one of the many traditions at the fair.

"This is my 29th fair, and I'm seeing individuals earlier in my extension career who were 4-H members, are now parents and their kids are now involved in the fair. It's a great opportunity for our youth." Thompson said.

Wheeler said they do not open the stand to make a lot of money, but to stay connected to a community they love and want to support.

There are several new things at the fair this year, including BMX stunt racing and performances by the Cincinnati Circus.

The fair runs from Tuesday, July 23 through the 28. For a full list of events and schedule click here

Thompson said it is the oldest 4-H fair in the United States, and includes the largest 4-H program in the state.