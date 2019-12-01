Popular science show put on by UW-Madison professor turns 50

A UW-Madison chemistry professor has made it his mission to make science fun. For 50 years now, he’s put on a live show people of all ages can enjoy.

Every year, Prof. Bassam Shakhashiri hosts ‘Once Upon a Christmas Cheery in the Lab of Shakhashiri.’ The event includes live science experiments featuring liquids that glow in the dark and exploding balloons.

“It really is very satisfying, very rewarding, to be able to share the joy of doing scientific explorations,” he said.

This year the event was hosted at the Middleton Performing Arts Center Sunday and had two separate showings. The show featured special guests like former UW-Madison band director, Mike Leckrone. Tickets are free for the event. Shakhashiri said there were request for over 2,000 tickets for the program.

