Porch pirates steal 3 shelves worth of packages at Madison apartment complex

Newly-released surveillance photos show porch pirates who had bigger plans than swiping packages from a single home. Instead, they went to an apartment complex where they reportedly took three shelves worth of items, according to Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

The agency posted the pictures of the suspects Tuesday onto their Facebook page. In one of them, a person is seen carrying what looks like a garbage can overflowing with delivered packages.

The post said the thefts occurred around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday in the mail area of the Fahrenbrook Court Apartments.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to leave a tip at p3tips.com.