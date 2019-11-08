Portage High School pays tribute to veterans

Veterans Day observances began early at Portage High School, with the 15th annual military ceremony.

This year’s event remembers the past and celebrates the future. The ceremony’s theme is “Call to Service for Women,” promoting females in the military and remembering they work they have done for hundreds of years.

The event featured staples like the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, but also worked to inspire future generations.

“They can do almost any job in the service. Most of the time they even do it better because they have to adapt, because maybe they aren't as strong as their counterpart. So they have to learn to do it with the strength that they have,” says Joyce Jansen, a United States Military veteran.

"I take things for granted every day. When I'm in class I talk about it. I teach Civics, and we're going over the Bill of Rights right now. And over and over I talk about how we tend to just forget about the freedoms that we take them for granted," says Ed Carlson, a Social Studies teacher at Portage High School. "We think that we had them and there's no one to protect them. I mean, without the military, where would we be?"

Annually, hundreds of veterans from the Columbia County area attend the ceremony.

