Portage Police: SUV goes airborne over I-39 ramp, man arrested for OWI

A speeding SUV went airborne on a Portage highway, and rolled over several times Friday afternoon, say police.

According to the Portage Police Department, the Chevy Traverse was speeding southbound on County Highway CX in Portage when it went off the road. It then went airborne over both the on and off ramp of I-39 northbound and rolled several times before stopping on the roof, said police.

Authorities said the SUV came to a rest between the two ramps and I-39 around 1:47 p.m. The 32-year-old driver, Joshua Kooiman, was arrested for his first OWI. The Columbus man’s 28-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

