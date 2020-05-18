Portage man faces homicide count after February overdose

Detectives with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Portage man on a homicide count following an overdose death in February.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Osornio was booked Monday on allegations of first-degree homicide, delivery of heroin, and violating probation. He was originally arrested last Tuesday.

His arrest stemmed from the February death of a 45-year-old man in the Township of Fort Winnebago, who reported died from an opiate overdose. The man's name was not released.

Investigators were able to develop a suspect and Columbia Co. Drug Task Force took up the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office explained. Osornio had reportedly been on probation when he allegedly delivery the drugs that led to the man’s death.

Anyone with information about drug activity in Columbia County is asked to contact the local Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-8477 and submit a tip.

