Portage man faces sexual assault charge after woman helps walk him home

A 23-year-old Portage man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after she helped him walk home from a bar early Sun. morning.

Austin Bashynski faces a second degree sexual assault charge and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Bashynski and the alleged victim were drinking together at Whiskey Barrel in Portage. He offered her drugs and she declined. He then told her he was not feeling well and she helped him walk home.

When Bashynski and the alleged victim got to his apartment, he sexually assaulted her after she told him she did not want to have sex, according to court documents.

Bashynski is behind bars awaiting his preliminary hearing on Wed. afternoon in Columbia Co.

