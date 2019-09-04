Portage police department apologizes after officer kills Sandhill Crane

Chief Ken Manthey of the Portage Police Department apologized to the community after an officer shot a well-known Sandhill Crane Wednesday.

In a press release, Manthey said following the incident, the department will no longer seek permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for harvesting Sandhill Cranes.

A police officer shot and killed the crane after he received numerous complaints that the crane had become a nuisance, by causing damage to vehicles and other property with its beak.

Authorities say the bird had been a problem for more than a year and caused damage to property multiple times.

According to the release Wednesday, the officer involved “feels very badly that citizens had to witness this incident; especially if young children observed this.”