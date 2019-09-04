Portage police department apologizes after officer kills Sandhill Crane

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Chief Ken Manthey of the Portage Police Department apologized to the community after an officer shot a well-known Sandhill Crane Wednesday.
In a press release, Manthey said following the incident, the department will no longer seek permits from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for harvesting Sandhill Cranes.
A police officer shot and killed the crane after he received numerous complaints that the crane had become a nuisance, by causing damage to vehicles and other property with its beak.
Authorities say the bird had been a problem for more than a year and caused damage to property multiple times.
According to the release Wednesday, the officer involved “feels very badly that citizens had to witness this incident; especially if young children observed this.”
”In hindsight, he realizes that dispatching this bird on a Sunday afternoon on Labor Day weekend was poor judgment and he should have done things differently.
I can assure the public that this officer is an excellent officer and normally uses very good judgment and discretion; this poor decision was very much out of the norm for him.”