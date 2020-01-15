Portage skate park raises money to expand, businesses help

Portage Family Skate Park plans to expand, and local businesses are pitching in.

The park opened in 2016, as part of a multi-phase project. It is now raising $165,000 to add more space.

“We've watched some of these young kids grow up in our program, and they want more park,” Kyle Little, skate park president said. “Our community needs more park.”

He added that expansion will make the skate park more appealing to competitions and professional athletes.

Little said 26 local businesses committed to helping him raise money. Prairie Flower Beads has a donation jar by its cash register and sells skateboards on the park’s behalf. According to owner Rita Briant, who’s also the park treasurer, the jars have collected about $20,000.

“It’s nice that the community comes together to help support,” Briant said.

Briant explained that prior to the park’s creation, some businesses did not support skaters who rode down sidewalks and across parking lots, often interfering with customers.

Little agreed that there was a stigma around skaters that the park helped dissolve.

“We've built it [the park] so that they would feel not displaced,” he said.

The park must secure funding by March 31 to continue the expansion project. Learn more on their website.